Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

Comfort food served with style!

BAGELS

135 East National Ave. • $

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Doggie Bagel Treat$1.50
Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Anchovy, Bacon, Sweet Potato, Egg
The Classic$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
Plain Bagel$2.50
The Big Latke Waffle$9.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Iced Coffee$4.00
The Veg Head$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
Coffee$2.25
Our Custom Blend "Bagel Brew" from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
Everything Bagel$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

135 East National Ave.

Milwaukee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

