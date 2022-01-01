Go
Toast

Allie's Beach Street Cafe

Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out

35 Beach Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.00
tempura battered haddock, with wasabi mayo and coleslaw
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped kale, house made garlic croutons & caesar dressing
Smashburger$9.50
French Dip$17.00
Sliced rare beef, melted swiss, garlic aioli, arugula and a side of onion soup for dipping
Nicoise Salad$16.00
Local leaf lettuce feta, olives, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini
Crispy Sprouts$11.00
Garlic, lemon aioli & red pepper flakes
Tarragon Chicken Salad$12.00
Fresh oven roasted chicken, tarragon, grapes, red onion, celery, mayo on french bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Sriracha Mayo & Avocado
See full menu

Location

35 Beach Street

Manchester MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Manchester by the Sea

No reviews yet

You MUST order AND pick up at the SAME location!!

Bravo By The Sea

No reviews yet

Delicious wood-fired-pizzas, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers. All made in house with the freshest ingredients.

The Mooring

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antique Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston