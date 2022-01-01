Go
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

Delicious vegan comfort food! Scratch made with fresh ingredients.

1314 S Grand Blvd #6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chick'n caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, chick'n, croutons, lemon wedge with house caesar dressing on the side. NF
Loaded baked potato$14.00
Flatbread with all the fixings: roasted potatoes, ranch, tempeh bacon, and cheddar, garnish with green onions. GFO
Savory twisters$8.00
Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
Chick'n & Fries$12.50
Allie's signature fried chick'n with julienne cut french fries. Choice of dipping sauces. Garlic fries add'l $1
Cookies
House made.
Dipping sauces
Add a dipping sauce or two for your pizza crust or extras for breadsticks!
TBA$14.00
TBA
Fries$5.00
Julienne cut, french fried potatoes. Choice of Allie's fry sauce or ketchup. Garlic fries add'l $1. (Fries not GF, Fry sauce contains soy)
Cheese breadsticks$8.00
Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO
Legendary Hot Mess$18.00
The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.
Location

1314 S Grand Blvd #6

Spokane WA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
