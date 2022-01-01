Go
Toast

Allora

The only Roman Bistro in Baltimore, and you're invited to come into our living room for an incredible moment.

1005 N Charles St

No reviews yet

Location

1005 N Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Unity Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 13th Floor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Owl Bar

No reviews yet

Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston