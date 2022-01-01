Go
Alloy Restaurant

2700 Williamsburg St

Popular Items

Octopus$24.00
Pappardelle Lobster$34.00
Homemade Pappardelle/ Lobster meat/ Lobster bisque/ Fresh parsley
Duck Prosciutto$18.00
Homemade Duck prosciutto/ Freshly ground black pepper
TROPICAL SALAD$14.00
Organic beets baked in sea salt crust/ Goat cheese cream/ Mixed green salad
Black Truffle risotto side$12.00
Grilled Asparagus$8.00
Foie Gras$25.00
Risotto Truffle$25.00
Organic black "Venere" rice/ Truffle oil/ Parmigiano Reggiano
Burrata$22.00
Fresh Burrata cheese/ Burned eggplant/ Baby spinach with basil oil/ Truffle oil
RAVIOLO Carciofo$19.00
Location

Alexandria VA

Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
