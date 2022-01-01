Go
Allred's Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

565 Mountain Village Blvd

Telluride, CO 81435

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride CO 81435

Directions

Allred's Restaurant

