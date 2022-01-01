All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Come in and enjoy!
1238 Cambridge St,
Popular Items
Location
1238 Cambridge St,
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
Home of the Sandwich Hall of Fame
Momi Nonmi
A modern izakaya, Momi Nonmi will incorporate globally sourced sashimi, gluten free tempura and Hawaiian inspired cuisine throughout its menu. Our beverage program focuses mainly on sake, with select cocktails and chef's favorite Japanese whisky.
Shanghai Fresh
Authentic Shanghai Food and unique Chinese dishes
Moona
Come on in and enjoy!