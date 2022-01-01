Go
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

Come in and enjoy!

1238 Cambridge St,

Popular Items

Ms.Piggy's Fig$25.00
white sauce, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, proscuitto, black mission figs, pistachio gremolata, baby arugula, sweet-fig balsamic drizzle
Red Head$25.00
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, shaved steak, applewood smoked bacon, red onion jam, herb roasted potatoes, horseradish cream
Salad$7.00
Sundried Tomato (vegetarian)$23.00
sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Cheese Slice$3.75
Pepperoni Slice$4.00
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Build A Pie$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Earth Sprout (vegetarian)$23.00
white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary
Location

1238 Cambridge St,

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
