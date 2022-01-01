Allston restaurants you'll love

Must-try Allston restaurants

Oppa Sushi image

 

Oppa Sushi

185 Harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Spicy Scallop Maki$14.75
Spicy. Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy scallop, crab, tobiko and crunch. Served with miso soup.
Crazy Maki$10.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Spicy Salmon Maki$7.25
Spicy
More about Oppa Sushi
White Horse Tavern image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

White Horse Tavern

116 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 3 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Tavern Burger$10.95
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.95
More about White Horse Tavern
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings$13.75
cross-contamination
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
House-Made Garlic Knots$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
swissbakers image

 

swissbakers

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Man (Lebkuchen)$5.00
Chocoweggli$2.50
Pretzel Roll$2.00
More about swissbakers
OliToki - Fast | Fusion image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Kimchi Fried Rice Balls$6.95
4 kimchi and cheese fried rice balls, drizzled with slightly spicy aioli, and Toki sauce.
Kimchi Burilla$9.75
Flat pressed burrito with white rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
OliToki Burrito$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, lettuce, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
Crave Allston image

 

Crave Allston

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
Garlic Noodles$12.00
Choice of garlic noodles with mushrooms and scallions or a sesame peanut noodle garnished with scallions
More about Crave Allston
Pho Express image

 

Pho Express

1 Brighton ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Chicken Noodle Soup$10.95
鸡肉汤粉 Sliced white meat chicken with rice noodle. Served with beansprout, basil & lime.
Shrimp & Beef Fresh Spring Roll$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot vermicelli with shrimp and beef.
Tofu Fresh Spring Roll$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot and vermicelli with braised tofu.
More about Pho Express
The Scoop N Scootery Allston image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DEMOGORGON$9.89
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
*NEW* BUTTERCREAM DREAM$9.99
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
FOUR HORSEMEN$9.99
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge
More about The Scoop N Scootery Allston
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNITAS PORK TACO$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, corn tortilla
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
BEEF BARBACOA TACO$5.50
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lentil Soup$4.95
Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread
Falafel$8.95
Mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs, served with tahini sauce.
Kiymali Pide (Ground Beef/Chicken)$13.50
Stuffed dough dish of ground beef/chicken and peppers
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
Avenue Bar & Grill image

 

Avenue Bar & Grill

1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pcs Wings$11.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Avenue Burger$6.50
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

180 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Yoma Burmese Food image

 

Yoma Burmese Food

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Salad$11.75
Spice Mountain$12.45
Coconut Rice$6.55
More about Yoma Burmese Food
@UNION image

 

@UNION

174 harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg bomb$10.00
two fried eggs, sausage, bacon, avocado, tomato, american, bagel
Cajun hash$11.95
cajun hashbrown, onion, two eggs, buttered toast
Farm eggs$10.00
two eggs, homefries, buttered toast
More about @UNION
The Draft image

GRILL

The Draft

34 Harvard Ave, Allston

Avg 3.7 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
More about The Draft
Stone Hearth Pizza image

 

Stone Hearth Pizza

182 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stone Hearth Pizza
Myung Dong image

 

Myung Dong

90 Harvard Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Myung Dong
Restaurant banner

 

Honeycomb Creamery Allston

380 Western Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel$5.00
Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg
Ginger Rhubarb Crisp
A ginger spiced ice cream with swirls of tangy homemade rhubarb jam and pieces of crunchy oat crisp. contains: milk, egg, wheat
Honey Lavender
An ice cream sweetened only with local honey from New England Beekeeping and infused with French lavender sourced from Curio Spice. contains: milk, egg
More about Honeycomb Creamery Allston
Restaurant banner

 

Stage Karaoke

138 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stage Karaoke
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Turco

481 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coffee Turco
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

481 Cambridge St, Allston

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$46.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$59.95
Jar Hot Fudge$9.00
More about Fomu
Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston

1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel sliced and toasted with choice of spread and additions.
Iced Coffee$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
Egg & Cheese$6.00
free-range eggs and sharp cheddar on a fresh bagel *eggs contain dairy*
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston
Restaurant banner

 

Moge Tee 愿茶

164 brighton avenue, allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Moge Tee 愿茶
Restaurant banner

 

HAN

186 Harvard Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about HAN
More near Allston to explore

