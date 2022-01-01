Allston restaurants you'll love
More about Oppa Sushi
Oppa Sushi
185 Harvard ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Baked Spicy Scallop Maki
|$14.75
Spicy. Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy scallop, crab, tobiko and crunch. Served with miso soup.
|Crazy Maki
|$10.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$7.25
Spicy
More about White Horse Tavern
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
White Horse Tavern
116 Brighton Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
|$7.50
|Tavern Burger
|$10.95
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.95
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings
|$13.75
cross-contamination
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
|House-Made Garlic Knots
|$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
More about swissbakers
swissbakers
168 Western Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Man (Lebkuchen)
|$5.00
|Chocoweggli
|$2.50
|Pretzel Roll
|$2.00
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Popular items
|Cheesy Kimchi Fried Rice Balls
|$6.95
4 kimchi and cheese fried rice balls, drizzled with slightly spicy aioli, and Toki sauce.
|Kimchi Burilla
|$9.75
Flat pressed burrito with white rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
|OliToki Burrito
|$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, corn, lettuce, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
More about Crave Allston
Crave Allston
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
|Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.00
Choice of garlic noodles with mushrooms and scallions or a sesame peanut noodle garnished with scallions
More about Pho Express
Pho Express
1 Brighton ave, Allston
|Popular items
|4 Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.95
鸡肉汤粉 Sliced white meat chicken with rice noodle. Served with beansprout, basil & lime.
|Shrimp & Beef Fresh Spring Roll
|$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot vermicelli with shrimp and beef.
|Tofu Fresh Spring Roll
|$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot and vermicelli with braised tofu.
More about The Scoop N Scootery Allston
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
|Popular items
|DEMOGORGON
|$9.89
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
|*NEW* BUTTERCREAM DREAM
|$9.99
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
|FOUR HORSEMEN
|$9.99
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|Popular items
|CARNITAS PORK TACO
|$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, corn tortilla
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
|BEEF BARBACOA TACO
|$5.50
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Lentil Soup
|$4.95
Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread
|Falafel
|$8.95
Mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs, served with tahini sauce.
|Kiymali Pide (Ground Beef/Chicken)
|$13.50
Stuffed dough dish of ground beef/chicken and peppers
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
Avenue Bar & Grill
1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|10pcs Wings
|$11.50
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
|Avenue Burger
|$6.50
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
180 Brighton Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Yoma Burmese Food
Yoma Burmese Food
5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston
|Popular items
|Tea Salad
|$11.75
|Spice Mountain
|$12.45
|Coconut Rice
|$6.55
More about @UNION
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Egg bomb
|$10.00
two fried eggs, sausage, bacon, avocado, tomato, american, bagel
|Cajun hash
|$11.95
cajun hashbrown, onion, two eggs, buttered toast
|Farm eggs
|$10.00
two eggs, homefries, buttered toast
More about Honeycomb Creamery Allston
Honeycomb Creamery Allston
380 Western Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel
|$5.00
Our most popular flavor! A salted caramel base with our homemade honeycomb candy folded in. contains: milk, egg
|Ginger Rhubarb Crisp
A ginger spiced ice cream with swirls of tangy homemade rhubarb jam and pieces of crunchy oat crisp. contains: milk, egg, wheat
|Honey Lavender
An ice cream sweetened only with local honey from New England Beekeeping and infused with French lavender sourced from Curio Spice. contains: milk, egg
More about Fomu
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu
481 Cambridge St, Allston
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
|Jar Hot Fudge
|$9.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston
Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$2.50
Bagel sliced and toasted with choice of spread and additions.
|Iced Coffee
|$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
|Egg & Cheese
|$6.00
free-range eggs and sharp cheddar on a fresh bagel *eggs contain dairy*
More about Moge Tee 愿茶
Moge Tee 愿茶
164 brighton avenue, allston
More about HAN
HAN
186 Harvard Avenue, Allston