Allston/Brighton restaurants you'll love

Oppa Sushi
185 Harvard ave, Allston
Popular items
Crazy Maki
|$10.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Sake (salmon)
|$7.05
Salmon
Spicy Tuna Maki
|$8.25
Spicy
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
White Horse Tavern
116 Brighton Avenue, Allston
Popular items
Tavern Burger
|$10.95
Buffalo Pulled Pork
|$9.95
Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.95
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings
|$13.75
cross-contamination
House-Made Garlic Knots
|$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
swissbakers
168 Western Ave, Allston
Popular items
Plain Croissant
|$3.00
Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Chocoweggli
|$2.50
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
Popular items
Toki Totchos
|$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)
|$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
Spam Musubi
|$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
Crave Allston
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
Popular items
Truffle Fries
|$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
|Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
Parmesan Fries
|$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
Popular items
CUSTOM SHAKE
|$9.39
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
*NEW* BUTTERCREAM DREAM
|$9.99
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
FILLING BERRY FLUFFY
|$10.09
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
Popular items
GUACAMOLE
|$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
Popular items
Adana Wrap/Pita Sandwich
|$9.25
Ground Lamb, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Lentil Soup
|$4.95
Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread
Kiymali Pide (Ground Beef/Chicken)
|$13.50
Stuffed dough dish of ground beef/chicken and peppers
Avenue Bar & Grill
1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
Popular items
Baked Pretzels
|$8.95
Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
Avenue Burger
|$6.50
Amelia's Taqueria
180 Brighton Avenue, Allston
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Yoma Burmese Food
5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston
Popular items
Coconut Rice
|$6.55
Tea Salad
|$11.75
Plata
|$3.25
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
Popular items
Hash napoleon
|$14.95
corned beef hash, hashbrown, two eggs, buttered toast
Farm eggs
|$10.00
two eggs, homefries, buttered toast
Cajun hash
|$11.95
cajun hashbrown, onion, two eggs, buttered toast