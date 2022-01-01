Allston/Brighton restaurants you'll love

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Allston/Brighton restaurants

Oppa Sushi image

 

Oppa Sushi

185 Harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Maki$10.75
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served with miso soup.
Sake (salmon)$7.05
Salmon
Spicy Tuna Maki$8.25
Spicy
More about Oppa Sushi
White Horse Tavern image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

White Horse Tavern

116 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 3 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$10.95
Buffalo Pulled Pork$9.95
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.95
More about White Horse Tavern
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings$13.75
cross-contamination
House-Made Garlic Knots$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
swissbakers image

 

swissbakers

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Croissant$3.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Chocoweggli$2.50
More about swissbakers
OliToki - Fast | Fusion image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Toki Totchos$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
Spam Musubi$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
Crave Allston image

 

Crave Allston

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
Parmesan Fries$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
More about Crave Allston
The Scoop N Scootery Allston image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUSTOM SHAKE$9.39
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
*NEW* BUTTERCREAM DREAM$9.99
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
FILLING BERRY FLUFFY$10.09
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
More about The Scoop N Scootery Allston
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Adana Wrap/Pita Sandwich$9.25
Ground Lamb, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Lentil Soup$4.95
Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread
Kiymali Pide (Ground Beef/Chicken)$13.50
Stuffed dough dish of ground beef/chicken and peppers
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
Avenue Bar & Grill image

 

Avenue Bar & Grill

1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Pretzels$8.95
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Avenue Burger$6.50
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

180 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Yoma Burmese Food image

 

Yoma Burmese Food

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Rice$6.55
Tea Salad$11.75
Plata$3.25
More about Yoma Burmese Food
@UNION image

 

@UNION

174 harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hash napoleon$14.95
corned beef hash, hashbrown, two eggs, buttered toast
Farm eggs$10.00
two eggs, homefries, buttered toast
Cajun hash$11.95
cajun hashbrown, onion, two eggs, buttered toast
More about @UNION
The Draft image

GRILL

The Draft

34 Harvard Ave, Allston

Avg 3.7 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
More about The Draft
Myung Dong image

 

Myung Dong

90 Harvard Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Myung Dong
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

481 Cambridge St, Allston

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jar Hot Fudge$9.00
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Confetti Cake- 8"$59.95
More about Fomu

