Allston/Brighton bars & lounges you'll love

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
White Horse Tavern
116 Brighton Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$10.95
|Buffalo Pulled Pork
|$9.95
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.95
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
|Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings
|$13.75
cross-contamination
|House-Made Garlic Knots
|$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
Crave Allston
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
|Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
|Parmesan Fries
|$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
|FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
Avenue Bar & Grill
1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Baked Pretzels
|$8.95
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
|Avenue Burger
|$6.50