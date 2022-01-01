Allston/Brighton bars & lounges you'll love

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Allston/Brighton

White Horse Tavern image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

White Horse Tavern

116 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 3 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$10.95
Buffalo Pulled Pork$9.95
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.95
More about White Horse Tavern
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings$13.75
cross-contamination
House-Made Garlic Knots$8.25
gluten (n); dairy (y)
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Crave Allston image

 

Crave Allston

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
Parmesan Fries$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
More about Crave Allston
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
Avenue Bar & Grill image

 

Avenue Bar & Grill

1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Pretzels$8.95
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Avenue Burger$6.50
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
The Draft image

GRILL

The Draft

34 Harvard Ave, Allston

Avg 3.7 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
More about The Draft
Myung Dong image

 

Myung Dong

90 Harvard Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Myung Dong

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton

Tacos

Waffles

Burritos

Falafel Sandwiches

Garlic Noodles

Pretzels

Fried Rice

