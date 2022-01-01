Allston/Brighton Korean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Korean restaurants in Allston/Brighton

OliToki - Fast | Fusion image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Toki Totchos$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
Spam Musubi$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
Crave Allston image

 

Crave Allston

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffle Fries$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
Parmesan Fries$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
Myung Dong image

 

Myung Dong

90 Harvard Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
