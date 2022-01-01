Allston/Brighton Korean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Korean restaurants in Allston/Brighton
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Popular items
|Toki Totchos
|$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
|Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)
|$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
|Spam Musubi
|$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
Crave Allston
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.
|Fried Rice
Choice of KIMCHI W. HAM or BULGOGI or BBQ EEL with vegetables topped with a sunny side up egg
|Parmesan Fries
|$10.00
Choice of our crispy fries tossed in parmesan cheese and herbs or along with truffle oil. Both served with chipotle mayo & ketchup.