Allston/Brighton Mexican restaurants you'll love

OliToki - Fast | Fusion image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

Popular items
Toki Totchos$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
Spam Musubi$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

Popular items
GUACAMOLE$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

180 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
