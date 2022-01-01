Allston/Brighton Mexican restaurants you'll love
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Popular items
|Toki Totchos
|$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
|Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)
|$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
|Spam Musubi
|$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$11.00
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
|FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
Amelia's Taqueria
180 Brighton Avenue, Allston
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.