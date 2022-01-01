Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado salad in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Avocado Salad
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve avocado salad
Oppa Sushi
185 Harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Avocado Crab Salad
$6.75
More about Oppa Sushi
YAS Chicken
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Spicy Crab Avocado Salad
$13.00
More about YAS Chicken
