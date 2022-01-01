Burritos in Allston/Brighton
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve burritos
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Toki Totchos
|$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
|Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)
|$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
|Spam Musubi
|$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria
180 Brighton Avenue, Allston
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Steak Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.