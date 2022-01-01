Burritos in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve burritos

OliToki - Fast | Fusion image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toki Totchos$9.95
Tater tots, cheese, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, spicy, and aioli.
Crispy Fries (add seasoning, sauce)$5.00
Seasoned with ramen flavored powder.
Spam Musubi$4.00
1 deep fried spam with teriyaki drizzle, over sesame seed, and laced rice. Wrapped with a strip of seaweed.
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
Spicy Chicken Burrito image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

180 Brighton Avenue, Allston

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

Map

