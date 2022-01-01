Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve cake

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
CAKE CINNER$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
More about The Scoop N Scootery Allston
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream and berry compote.
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$5.95
Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk with different flavors, Caramel or Raspberry.
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

481 Cambridge St, Allston

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time.
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains gluten, soy, coconut)
* Customizations not available at this time
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
(contains peanuts, soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time.
More about Fomu

