Cake in Allston/Brighton

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
|CAKE CINNER
|$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream and berry compote.
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.95
Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk with different flavors, Caramel or Raspberry.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu
481 Cambridge St, Allston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time.
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains gluten, soy, coconut)
* Customizations not available at this time
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
(contains peanuts, soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time.