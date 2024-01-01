Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Calamari
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve calamari
OPPA SUSHI
185 Harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$13.50
More about OPPA SUSHI
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$15.00
cherry peppers, marinara, lemon aioli drizzle | shellfish, dairy, wheat
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
