Chocolate cake in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake$9.75
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FoMu Ice Cream

123 Guest Street, Brighton

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$48.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream.
*Customization is not available at this time.
**No Refunds on advanced orders
More about FoMu Ice Cream

