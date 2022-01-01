Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Allston/Brighton

Go
Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

swissbakers - Allston

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Our take on an American Classic with Swiss Chocolate.
More about swissbakers - Allston
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FoMu Ice Cream

481 Cambridge St, Allston

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream.
*Customization is not available at this time.
**No Refunds on advanced orders
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies- 3 pack$9.00
More about FoMu Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton

Muffins

Home Fries

Dumplings

Pudding

Curry

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston