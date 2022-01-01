Cookies in Allston/Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
COOKIE SNACK PACK
Choose two flavors for your cookie snack pack. You also may choose additional cookies
COOKIE MONSTER$9.89
Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream
Cookie Sandwich$7.99
Homemade cookies brought together by a heaping scoop of ice cream. Choose your cookie and flavor of ice cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

481 Cambridge St, Allston

Avg 5 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time.
Cookies + Cream$11.00
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains gluten, soy, coconut)
* Customizations not available at this time
