Cookies in Allston/Brighton

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
|COOKIE SNACK PACK
Choose two flavors for your cookie snack pack. You also may choose additional cookies
|COOKIE MONSTER
|$9.89
Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream
|Cookie Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade cookies brought together by a heaping scoop of ice cream. Choose your cookie and flavor of ice cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fomu
481 Cambridge St, Allston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream. *Customization is not available at this time.
|Cookies + Cream
|$11.00
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains gluten, soy, coconut)
* Customizations not available at this time