Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Allston/Brighton

Go
Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve crab salad

Oppa Sushi image

 

Oppa Sushi

185 Harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Crab Salad$6.75
More about Oppa Sushi
Banner pic

 

YAS Chicken

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crab Avocado Salad$13.00
More about YAS Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton

Tacos

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Pretzels

Home Fries

Avocado Toast

Quesadillas

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (512 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston