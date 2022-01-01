Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Crispy Chicken
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve crispy chicken
YAS Chicken
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
$14.00
More about YAS Chicken
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Crispy chicken burger
$15.00
deep fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
More about @UNION
Browse other tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton
Salmon
Chicken Soup
Cake
Edamame
Pies
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Muffins
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston