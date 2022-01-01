Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Croissants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve croissants
swissbakers
168 Western Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
$4.50
More about swissbakers
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Tuna on croissant
$15.00
house made tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, tomato, grilled multigrain
More about @UNION
