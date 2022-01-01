Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve croissants

swissbakers image

 

swissbakers

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Spinach & Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about swissbakers
@UNION image

 

@UNION

174 harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna on croissant$15.00
house made tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, tomato, grilled multigrain
More about @UNION

