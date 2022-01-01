Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve curry

Oppa Sushi image

 

Oppa Sushi

185 Harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Don Katsu Curry$18.00
More about Oppa Sushi
Pumpkin Chicken Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin) image

 

Yoma Burmese Food

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Egg Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin)$12.95
Pumpkin Tofu Curry (PhaYoneThee Hin)$12.95
Bamboo Tofu Curry (Myit Hin)$12.95
More about Yoma Burmese Food

