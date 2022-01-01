Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dumpling Munchies Bowl$11.95
3 chicken dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice.
Kimchi Dumpling (Vegetarian) Munchies Bowl$11.95
3 kimchi dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice. Tofu is the only protein option that is vegetarian.
Pork Dumpling Munchies Bowl$11.95
3 pork dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice.
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
Item pic

 

Yoma Burmese Food

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Chicken Dumplings$7.85
More about Yoma Burmese Food

