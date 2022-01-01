Dumplings in Allston/Brighton
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve dumplings
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Chicken Dumpling Munchies Bowl
|$11.95
3 chicken dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice.
|Kimchi Dumpling (Vegetarian) Munchies Bowl
|$11.95
3 kimchi dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice. Tofu is the only protein option that is vegetarian.
|Pork Dumpling Munchies Bowl
|$11.95
3 pork dumplings with soy sauce mix on the side and tangy cucumbers over white rice.