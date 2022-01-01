Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg benedict in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Egg Benedict
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve egg benedict
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$13.50
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Eggs benedict
$13.00
canadian bacon
More about @UNION
Browse other tasty dishes in Allston/Brighton
Fudge
Home Fries
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Pudding
Avocado Salad
Crab Salad
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston