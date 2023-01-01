Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic chicken in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Garlic Chicken
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve garlic chicken
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
No reviews yet
Soy-Garlic Chicken
$14.95
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
Yoma Boston
5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston
No reviews yet
Garlic Chicken Noodle (SiJetKhohSwae) ဆီချက်ခေါက်ဆွဲ
$13.25
More about Yoma Boston
