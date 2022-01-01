Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve gyoza

Oppa Sushi image

 

OPPA SUSHI

185 Harvard ave, Allston

TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$7.50
6 pieces of pork dumpling.
Item pic

 

YAS Chicken

128 Brighton Ave, Allston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Gyoza (6)$7.49
Soy garlic or spicy garlic pork dumplings
