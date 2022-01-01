Gyoza in Allston/Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve gyoza
OPPA SUSHI
185 Harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$7.50
6 pieces of pork dumpling.
More about OPPA SUSHI
YAS Chicken
128 Brighton Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Fried Gyoza (6)
$7.49
Soy garlic or spicy garlic pork dumplings
More about YAS Chicken
