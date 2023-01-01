Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Toast

Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve muffins

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$3.75
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
swissbakers image

 

swissbakers - Allston

168 Western Ave, Allston

Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
A classic muffin, made with fresh, plump blueberries and a fluffy, moist
batter, perfectly complemented by a golden-brown top.
Banana Chocolate Muffin (gluten free)$3.25
A perfectly moist and fluffy gluten free muffin, combined with the heavenly
blend of sweet bananas and rich Swiss chocolate chips.
More about swissbakers - Allston
Item pic

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

TakeoutDelivery
GRIDDLED CORN MUFFIN$4.00
fresh baked corn muffin split in half and griddled with butter. served with house made guava jelly.
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

