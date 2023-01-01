Muffins in Allston/Brighton
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve muffins
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
|English Muffin
|$3.75
swissbakers - Allston
168 Western Ave, Allston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
A classic muffin, made with fresh, plump blueberries and a fluffy, moist
batter, perfectly complemented by a golden-brown top.
|Banana Chocolate Muffin (gluten free)
|$3.25
A perfectly moist and fluffy gluten free muffin, combined with the heavenly
blend of sweet bananas and rich Swiss chocolate chips.