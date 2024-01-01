Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OFF PUDDING$10.69
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top
Item pic

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RICE PUDDING$4.00
Rice, almond milk, sugar, cinnamon.
*DAIRY FREE!*
Item pic

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkish Magnolia Pudding$7.50
*New* Homemade layered pudding consisting of custard, crushed biscuits, and fresh fruit
Sütlac (Rice Pudding)$7.50
Homemade milk-based dessert made with rice and milk. Golden topping and creamy texture
Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)$7.50
Homemade Turkish dessert and a type of caramelized milk pudding
