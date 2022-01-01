Tacos in Allston/Brighton
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve tacos
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|OliToki Tacos x 2
|$8.95
Dos tacos, double corn tortillas, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
More about ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|BAJA FRIED FISH TACO
|$5.50
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
*contains gluten, can NOT be removed
|BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMMÉ (2 PER ORDER)
|$12.00
Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy.
Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.
|FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro