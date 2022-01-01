Tacos in Allston/Brighton

OliToki Tacos x 2 image

 

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OliToki Tacos x 2$8.95
Dos tacos, double corn tortillas, vegan kimchi, onion, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, cheese, sour cream, spicy Toki, and aioli.
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO image

 

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

479 Cambridge st, Allston

TakeoutDelivery
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO$5.50
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
*contains gluten, can NOT be removed
BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMMÉ (2 PER ORDER)$12.00
Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy.
Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
Avenue Bar & Grill image

 

Avenue Bar & Grill

1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Cod Taco$3.95
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
Trailer Park Taco$3.95
