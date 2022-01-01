Waffles in
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve waffles
Avenue Bar & Grill
1249 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Side Waffle Fries
$4.50
Basket Waffle Fries
$7.50
More about Avenue Bar & Grill
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Chicken & waffle
$16.95
deep fried chicken, waffle, chili BBQ, butter
More about @UNION
