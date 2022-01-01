Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Allston

Go
Allston restaurants
Toast

Allston restaurants that serve chai lattes

swissbakers image

 

swissbakers - Allston

168 Western Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$0.00
Iced Chai Latte$4.25
More about swissbakers - Allston
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston

1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
@UNION image

 

@UNION

174 harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced chai Latte$4.50
More about @UNION
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street

481 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED CHAI LATTE$0.00
More about Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Allston to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Allston to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (291 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1428 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston