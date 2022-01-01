Chai lattes in Allston
swissbakers - Allston
168 Western Ave, Allston
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.