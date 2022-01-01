Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Allston

Go
Allston restaurants
Toast

Allston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pho Express image

 

Pho Express - Boston

1 Brighton ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
More about Pho Express - Boston
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street

481 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Chicken SANDWICH$13.50
More about Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street

