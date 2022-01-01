Chili in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve chili
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|乾鍋大蝦 Dry Chili Tiger Shrimp
|$24.85
|紅油炒手 Wonton in Chili Sauce
|$10.15
|🥬 搗椒茄子 Eggplant in Mashed Chili
|$9.65
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|CHILI QUESO WITH CHORIZO
|$10.00
|CHILI CON CARNE
|$10.00
“texas cook off” style beef chili
no beans
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love