Croissants in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve croissants
More about swissbakers - Allston
swissbakers - Allston
168 Western Ave, Allston
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
|Spinach & Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.75
More about @UNION
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
|Tuna on croissant
|$15.00
house made tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, tomato, grilled multigrain