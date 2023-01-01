Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken wings in
Allston
/
Allston
/
Fried Chicken Wings
Allston restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
No reviews yet
乾鍋香辣雞翅 Stir-Fried Spicy Chicken Wings
$22.95
More about Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
Hao Shi Guang
48 Harvard Avenue, Allston, Boston
No reviews yet
R04不一样的鸡翅 Fried Chicken Wings with Bay Leaves
$19.50
More about Hao Shi Guang
Browse other tasty dishes in Allston
Vermicelli
Chili
Spicy Noodles
Pork Chops
Chicken Soup
Cake
Beef Fried Rice
Noodle Soup
Neighborhoods within Allston to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
More near Allston to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(175 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(107 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston