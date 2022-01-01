Fried rice in Allston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave

1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

牛肉炒飯/麵 Beef Fried Rice or Noodle (please specify)$15.80
揚州炒飯 Yang Zhow Fried Rice$15.80
OliToki - Fast | Fusion

76 Brighton Ave., Allston

Kimchi Fried Rice and Egg Bowl$12.95
Kimchi fried rice, fried egg, and tangy cucumbers.
Cheesy Kimchi Fried Rice Balls$6.95
4 kimchi and cheese fried rice balls, drizzled with slightly spicy aioli, and Toki sauce.
Vegan Kimchi Fried Rice$6.50
Hao Shi Guang - BBQ - 48 Harvard Avenue, Allston

48 Harvard Avenue, Allston, Boston

F12干炒牛河 Fried Rice Noodles with Beef$13.95
F03台式香肠辣酱炒饭 Spicy Sausage Fried Rice$12.95
F01扬州炒饭 Yangzhou Fried Rice$12.95
