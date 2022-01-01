Fried rice in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|牛肉炒飯/麵 Beef Fried Rice or Noodle (please specify)
|$15.80
|揚州炒飯 Yang Zhow Fried Rice
|$15.80
More about OliToki - Fast | Fusion
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
76 Brighton Ave., Allston
|Kimchi Fried Rice and Egg Bowl
|$12.95
Kimchi fried rice, fried egg, and tangy cucumbers.
|Cheesy Kimchi Fried Rice Balls
|$6.95
4 kimchi and cheese fried rice balls, drizzled with slightly spicy aioli, and Toki sauce.
|Vegan Kimchi Fried Rice
|$6.50