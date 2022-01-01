Hummus in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve hummus
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
|Hummus
|$9.25
gluten (y)
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
|Hummus Veggie Wrap/Pita
|$9.95
Hummus with lettuce, tomato, onion in pita sandwich or wrap. Served with yogurt dip/hot sauce
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Spicy Tempeh
|$9.95
tempeh, hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, cucumbers, sprouts, onions, hot sauce