Hummus in Allston

Allston restaurants
Toast

Allston restaurants that serve hummus

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$9.25
gluten (y)
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston image

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Veggie Wrap/Pita$9.95
Hummus with lettuce, tomato, onion in pita sandwich or wrap. Served with yogurt dip/hot sauce
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston

1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tempeh$9.95
tempeh, hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, cucumbers, sprouts, onions, hot sauce
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street

481 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS SANDWICH$10.95
More about Coffee Turco - 481 Cambridge Street

