Pudding in Allston

Allston restaurants
Allston restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Scoop N Scootery Allston

75 Linden St, Allston

Avg 4.8 (1107 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OFF PUDDING$10.69
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top
More about The Scoop N Scootery Allston
Item pic

 

Banh Mi K

108 Brighton Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Pudding$5.00
More about Banh Mi K
Item pic

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sütlac (Rice Pudding)$7.50
Homemade milk-based dessert made with rice and milk. Golden topping and creamy texture
Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)$7.50
Homemade Turkish dessert and a type of caramelized milk pudding
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
Consumer pic

 

Lulu's Allston

421 Cambridge Street, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA BREAD PUDDING$8.00
More about Lulu's Allston

