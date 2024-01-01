Pudding in Allston
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
OFF PUDDING
$10.69
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
Sütlac (Rice Pudding)
$7.50
Homemade milk-based dessert made with rice and milk. Golden topping and creamy texture
Kazandibi (Milk Pudding)
$7.50
Homemade Turkish dessert and a type of caramelized milk pudding