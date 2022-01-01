Go
Toast

Allswell

Northern California inspired fare

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

124 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Grilled Thai Chicken$6.00
marinated with ginger, tamari, fish sauce, brown sugar
*Gluten Free
**Dairy Free
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Kale Salad$12.00
green kale, cranberries, croutons, beets, pepitas, cotija cheese, chimichurri dressing
*Vegetarian
-contains dairy
Source Bowl$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
Nachos$14.00
tortilla chips, house made queso, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, salsa roja, salsa verde, crema, scallion
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
Classic Allswell Burger$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
Side of Fries$5.00
thick cut potatoes with Allswell's mayonnaise & ketchup
*Vegetarain
**Gluten Free
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

124 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hotel Delmano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

East Hae

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cinderella Story Golf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston