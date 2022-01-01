Go
AllyCatz FireHouse

113 S State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings Starter$9.95
Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!
16" Large 1-Topping Pizza$17.99
16"Large Specialty Pizza$25.49
12"Small Specialty Pizza$16.99
Garlic Parmesan Fries$9.95
Heaping Pile of Crispy Fries covered in Garlic Parmesan Butter and topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil.
Grilled Bone - In Wings
Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!
Single Topping Calzone$10.99
Build Your Own Calzone or use this choice for 1-Topping Calzone. Can add additional items for additional price.
Boneless Chicken Bites
Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!
Mac N Cheese Bites$9.95
Crab Rangoon Pizza
Crab Rangoon Spread of Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Crab Meat, and Garlic. Topped with Mozzarella, Sweet Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton Strips and Green Onion.
Location

Denver IA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
