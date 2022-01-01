- Home
- /
- Denver
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- AllyCatz GrubHouse
AllyCatz GrubHouse
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
107 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Battered Onion Rings with Bang-A-Rang BBQ Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cyclone Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Toppings: Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon Buffalo Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Big ‘Ol’ Fat Cat Salad With Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, eggs, tomato, bacon, green onions, black olives, ham, pepperoni, red onion, and your choice of dressing served on the side. | | Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, eggs, green onion, diced tomatoes, bacon. Try it with Colonel’s Mustard Sauce — Or your favorite dressing will do! | | Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
FOOD SPECIALS
The AllyCatz twist on a Greek Gyro: Flatbread Pita covered Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onion, Grilled Beef and Lamb Gyro meat topped with Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries or Tots.
Starters
Choose any 4 items from our Starters Menu. Choose up to 6 sauces on the side.
Sliced portabella mushrooms, breaded and fried to perfection!
Fresh cut pickle fries dipped and dusted in a perfectly seasoned, light and crispy batter.
Choose between Tortilla Chips or Seasoned Tater Tots. Piled high with white queso cheese sauce, Beef Taco meat or chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, and jalapenos.
Shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, peppers, and corn rolled up and deep fried. Don't forget to add the Fiesta Ranch!
Seasoned steak fries or tots topped with Mac-n-Cheese sauce, Parmesan cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green Onions.
Lightly breaded, deep fried Munster cheese curds.
Tortilla Chips served with white queso cheese sauce.
Signature Wraps Sandwiches
Toppings: Grilled Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, with an egg-cooked to order and Hashbrowns. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Battered Onion Rings with Bang-A-Rang BBQ Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Toppings: Piled with Jumbo Pepperoni, Shaved Ham, Smoked Gouda, Provolone Cheese, Cyclone Slaw and Frickle Chips. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onion and | mushrooms with bacon, lettuce, tomato, | pickles and Meow’in Mayo.
Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cyclone Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Toppings: Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon Buffalo Sauce. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Toppings: Fried Portabella Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Meow'in Mayo. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Frickle Chips and Colonel's Mustard. | Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Breakfast All Day
Golden stack of goodness with your choice of meat (bacon or sausage). Full Stack = 4 Pancakes; Half Stack = 2 Pancakes
2 eggs cooked to order and served over hash browns or tots, crispy bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and green | onion, plus your choice of toast or pancakes.
2 eggs cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes
The Denver Omelet shoved into a warm flour tortilla! Served with crispy hash browns or tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.
Fluffy eggs folded with cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, green onions and Baja Pico! Served with crispy hash browns or | tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.
Kids Grub
2 Pancakes. Served with bacon or sausage.
Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce | and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Served with fries or tots. Can add toppings to the burger here.
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.
Tortilla chips or tots topped with White Queso Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken taco meat | for $1.00
Served with fries or tots.
1 egg cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, your choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes.
Matts Mac N Cheese
South Of The Border
Soft shell tacos with taco meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. | Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Choose between 2 or 3 taco dinner. | | Choice of beef, chicken taco | meat or breaded fish.
Quesadillas filled with cheddar cheese and taco meat. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, | black olives and jalapeños. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. | | Choice of beef, chicken taco | meat or breaded fish.
This big bad burrito is stuffed with taco meat, cheese, black beans and cilantro lime rice and Baja Pico. Topped | with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, jalapeños and grilled to perfection! Served with | cilantro lime rice and black beans. | | Choice of beef, chicken taco | meat or breaded fish.
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, taco meat, cilantro | lime rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. | | Choice of beef, chicken taco | meat or breaded fish.
Salads
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, eggs, green onions, diced tomatoes, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Big ‘Ol’ Fat Cat Salad With Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, eggs, tomato, bacon, green onions, black olives, ham, pepperoni, red onion, and your choice of dressing served on the side. | | Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Handful of Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, diced tomatoes and your favorite dressing served on the side.
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, eggs, green onion, diced tomatoes, bacon. Try it with Colonel’s Mustard Sauce — Or your favorite dressing will do! | | Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Wings Basket With Fries Or Tots
Extra Sauces Or Dressings
Sides
Dessert
Fresh Fried Doughnuts dusted in Cinnamon and Sugar. Served with Sweet Spot Vanilla or AllyCatz Trax Ice Cream.
Whiskey
Non Alcoholic Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
107 S State St, Denver IA 50622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Denver
Waterloo
Mason City
Marion
Cedar Rapids
North Liberty
Coralville
Ames
Iowa City
Dubuque
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant