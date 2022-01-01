Alma Diner
Family Diner nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This historic mining town is the highest incorporated town in North America. Come in and enjoy fresh food made to order!
131 N Main St
Location
131 N Main St
Alma CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salado
Southwest eclectic cuisine. We start with fresh ingredients and create delicious sauces made from scratch. Each dish has flavor profiles that are sure to please your palate.
Mr. Burro Café
Come in and enjoy!
Yummies
Yummies Food Stand serves Sandwiches & More including Gluten Free & Vegan options! Walk up to order or online & receive a Text or Email when ready!
Located at Even in The End Liquor Store, Fairplay, CO 80440.
Michael Paul Davis & Leslie Sherwood will bring you the same food & more from Namast'ay Here or There Delivery voted The Flume's 2021 People's Choice for Best Curbside Takeout Service or Delivery Service.
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces