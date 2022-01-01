Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Authentic Mexican Food
24660 US-59
Popular Items
Location
24660 US-59
Porter TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crust Pizza Co
Perfection Right Down to the Crust
BB's Tex-Orleans
Come in and enjoy!
Grab n Go Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Come in and enjoy!