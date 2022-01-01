Go
Toast

Alma Mexicana

Fabulous drinks, lunch & festive dinner - dine in or enjoy our large patio!

492 Patterson Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Picante$14.00
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Honduran Cream, Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado
Easy Does It$14.00
Shredded Smoked Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream, Oaxacamole
Yucatecan Shrimp$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Pineapple Pico, Avocado, Queso Fresco
Easy Does It$14.00
Shredded Smoked Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream, Oaxacamole
Las Carnitas$15.00
Crispy Pork, Pineapple Pico, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco
Las Cosechas$13.00
Chipotle-roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Red Cabbage, Cotija Cheese, Pepitas
Oaxacamole & Chips$8.00
Queso & Chips$6.00
Las Campechanos$16.00
Steak, Chorizo, Veggies, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Pollo Picante$14.00
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Honduran Cream, Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado
See full menu

Location

492 Patterson Avenue

Winston-Salem NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dogwood Hops & Crops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Six Hundred °

No reviews yet

Fire and Food Bringing People Together!
Social Room, Bar and Live Fire Grill.

Krankies

No reviews yet

Now open from 8 am to 3 pm, Everyday! Order online or in person. All orders come packaged to go, feel free to eat on our porch or patio!

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

Southern fried seafood restaurant and wild caught seafood market. Established in 1984.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston