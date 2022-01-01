Go
Alma Mexicana Restaurante

Come in and enjoy!

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo asado (chicken) Taco$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Guacamole Side$4.00
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
With chicken and a mild green sauce.
Flan$6.99
Homemade sweet cream custard baked in a delicious caramel sauce
Carnitas (Braised pull pork) Taco$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Cheese Dip$7.00
An original secret recipe: A mixture of cheeses turned into a warm, creamy, rich dip served with homemade tortilla chips. - Original -Chorizo
Carne asada (steak) Single$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Steak (carne asada) combo$15.99
Birria (shredded short rib) Taco$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Al Pastor(Pork & Pineapple) Taco$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Location

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405

Flower Mound TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
