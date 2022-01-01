Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alma restaurants you'll love

Alma restaurants
Alma's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Alma restaurants

Highland Blush image

 

Highland Blush

118 E Superior Street, Alma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Turkey Bacon$13.75
Organic Avo on a Ciabatta Bun, Helman's Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Green Onion, and Cilantro Lime Ranch Sauce, Served with One Side. Flatbread or Salad Option Available.
Lemonade Boba$5.25
Lemonade and Boba. Add More Flavors for .25 Each!
Chicken Little Salad$13.50
Spring Greens, Vidalia Onion Dressing, Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Apples, Blueberries, Almonds, Parmesan Shavings, and Choice of Side.
More about Highland Blush
Braveheart's Pub image

 

Braveheart's Pub

218 E Superior, Alma

No reviews yet
More about Braveheart's Pub
Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts image

 

Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts

119 E Superior St, Alma

No reviews yet
More about Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts
Pine River Country Club image

 

Pine River Country Club

1400 W SUPERIOR ST, Alma

No reviews yet
More about Pine River Country Club
Midland

Saginaw

