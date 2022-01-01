Alma restaurants you'll love
Alma's top cuisines
Must-try Alma restaurants
More about Highland Blush
Highland Blush
118 E Superior Street, Alma
|Popular items
|Cali Turkey Bacon
|$13.75
Organic Avo on a Ciabatta Bun, Helman's Sliced Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Green Onion, and Cilantro Lime Ranch Sauce, Served with One Side. Flatbread or Salad Option Available.
|Lemonade Boba
|$5.25
Lemonade and Boba. Add More Flavors for .25 Each!
|Chicken Little Salad
|$13.50
Spring Greens, Vidalia Onion Dressing, Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Apples, Blueberries, Almonds, Parmesan Shavings, and Choice of Side.
More about Braveheart's Pub
Braveheart's Pub
218 E Superior, Alma
More about Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts
Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts
119 E Superior St, Alma
More about Pine River Country Club
Pine River Country Club
1400 W SUPERIOR ST, Alma