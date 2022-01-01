Go
Since 1999 we have welcomed guests with genuine hospitality and diverse, contemporary American cooking. We strive to create beautiful, casual environments worthy of everyday visits & celebrations.

FRENCH FRIES

528 University Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunshine Helps$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar (contains eggs).
Smoked Turkey & Cheddar$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo and herb vinaigrette. Served on a french roll.
Up South$9.00
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, pimento cheese and sweet peppers (veg, gfo).
Crispy Smashed Potatoes$5.00
Tossed with garlic & duck fat persillade. (vego, gf)
Corner Store$9.50
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, American cheese and Peterson's bacon (gfo).
Lemon-Currant Scone$4.50
Tender pastry flecked with dried currants and lemon zest.
Latte$4.50
10-16oz
Spicy Turkey Burger$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

528 University Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

