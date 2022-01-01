Go
Alma Cocina Latina

Latin inspired food

1701 N Charles St • $$

Avg 4.9 (2953 reviews)

La Mariscada$20.00
La Nacional$18.00
Shredded beef, fontina cheese, sweet plantains, avocado cilantro garlic sauce (gf)
Cochinillo$18.00
14 hrs slow-smoked pig, pickled onions, avocado, tomato, nata, mango BBQ sauce (gf)
Middle Eastern$18.00
Middle eastern seasoned lentil fritters, passion fruit tahini sauce, smoked eggplant purée, tomato, kale salad (v,gf)
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1701 N Charles St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
