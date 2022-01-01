16oz

4.8ABV

A personal favorite, Schlenkerla Helles is a full bodied refreshing light lager with smokey flavor. It is brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops and lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles”.

Schlenkerla has been imported in bottles for years, but what makes the cans special in particular is they are part of an ambitious program by the importer call 'the tank container project'. This practice makes the true beer, unfiltered and unpasteurized, available to the US drinker for the first time.

