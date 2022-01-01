- /
Alma's
Alma's is a neighborhood bar with a cider focus.
904 N Virgil Ave
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Schlenkerla - Helles
|$10.00
16oz
4.8ABV
A personal favorite, Schlenkerla Helles is a full bodied refreshing light lager with smokey flavor. It is brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops and lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles”.
Schlenkerla has been imported in bottles for years, but what makes the cans special in particular is they are part of an ambitious program by the importer call 'the tank container project'. This practice makes the true beer, unfiltered and unpasteurized, available to the US drinker for the first time.
|Trabanco - Sidra Natural
|$22.00
700ml
6% ABV
Perhaps the most popular Sidra in Asturias, Trabanco is made from estate grown native apple varieties that have been approved by the Asturian Association of Cider Apple Growers. The juice is fermented with indigenous yeasts, in accordance to the guidelines for Naturally Fermented Quality Cider. It is an unfiltered, low alcohol cider that is tart and yeasty with aromas and flavors that lean more in the direction of apple barrel than apple juice.
|Son of Man - Sagardo - 750ml
|$29.00
750ml
6% ABV
Exceptional Basque-inspired cider made with Oregon apples from small farms that grow fruit specifically for cider in the Hood River Valley and the Willamette Valley. Spontaneous fermented with native yeasts at the cider-making facility in Colombia River Gorge. Unfiltered and unfined. Crafted more like wine than beer, Sagardo is made once a year during the fall apple harvest. It ferments for four months in massive kupelas (American oak foeders) before it’s ready to drink. One of our domestic favorites!
|Shacksbury - Lo-Ball - 8oz
|$4.00
8oz
4.8% ABV
"Citrusy Highball Cider". Oak-aged light cider inspired by the whiskey-sodas and high balls of Japan. "Sluggable", hence the slugging batter!
|El Carrascu - Sidra Natural
|$22.00
700ml
6% ABV
Currently run by Luis Acebal, the Acebal family has produced cider in the same building outside of Gijón, Asturias for four generations, dating back to the late 1800's. Luis runs the it in the same fashion his great grandfather did four generations ago.
El Carrascu is the Acebal DOP bottling. DOP certification by law contains requires the Sidra only uses 22 select Asturian heirloom apple varieties. The DOP was established around 2010, and about 1/3 of makers in Asturias now also make a DOP bottling.
|Abandoned Hard Cider - Classic
|$7.00
12oz
6.0% ABV
A dry cider made from many varieties of apples. Abandoned makes all their cider from a blend of bittersweet apples sourced and foraged from wild and abandoned orchards of upstate NY, blended with select fruit from Hudson valley orchards; the result a crisp dry cider!
|Mahrs - Helles
|$5.00
330ml
4.8% ABV
Mahr's, a tiny brewery in beautiful, historical Bamberg in the region of Franconia, is one of our all time personal favorite breweries. Every beer they make is exceptional, balanced and nuanced. Even a "simple" beer like a helles lager is elevated when brewed by Mahr's.
From Mahr's :
"A creamy, compact head crowns the glass. Brilliant, delicately pearled with bubbles, and golden yellow; it captivates the eye of the true connoisseur. The aroma is lightly reminiscent of flowering hops. The body is pure, mild, discretely aromatic, coupled with a slight sweetness. The finish is soft, with a hint of maltiness. A lager that awakens the desire to drink it again and again."
|Aval - Cidre Artisanal
|$7.00
12oz
6%
An accessible and fine example of french cider.
AVAL means Apple in Breton, the traditional language in Bretagne, an area that’s made cider for more than 1,000 years and is touted by insiders as the best region for the drink in the world. AVAL cider combines five types of apples picked exclusively in the region; Avrolle, Kermerrien, Marie Menard, Douce Moën and Dous Coat. giving it a crisp and citrusy taste, a delightful balance of subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness.
|Son of Man - Basajaun
|$9.00
15oz
6% ABV
From the Son of Man sister cidery in Spain, Basajaun is more wild, more sour, more salty than Son of Man Sagardo and a great representation of Basque cider.
|Foggy Ridge - First Fruit
|$43.00
750ml
7% ABV
First Fruit blends early season apples in a slightly sweet refreshing cider. Delicate balance of fruit and acidity make this the most popular cider from Foggy Ridge. Located in Dugspur, Virginia Foggy Ridge used heirloom varieties traced back to early settlers. From our cellar, Foggy Ridge last bottled in 2018, bottles are scarce!
Location
904 N Virgil Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
